Tire Kingdom Expands into Panama City

Tire Kingdom Service Centers, a Florida chain of automotive and tire service centers, under the TBC Corporation brand umbrella, with nearly 190 locations throughout the state, is pleased to recognize the opening of its first store in Panama City.

The store features six service bays and is equipped to provide a full range of automotive maintenance services.

“Our expansion plans in the Florida panhandle began about four years ago and we’re excited about the opportunity to continue serving the great people of Panama City in our newest location,” said Bill Shull, division vice president for TBC Corporation, parent company to Tire Kingdom.

Expansion plans in this area are close to home for Tire Kingdom team members as leadership team members are from the area. Unfortunately, many were impacted by hurricanes and are having to rebuild their homes and relocate their families. The company says the team, in partnership with the people in the area, is eager to assist with the reinvigoration and the revival of the community.

“At all of our locations, including our nearly 190 Tire Kingdom locations throughout the state of Florida, we strive to make a difference,” said Erik R. Olsen, president and CEO of TBC Corporation. “We’re excited about the opportunity to be an active member of the community in Panama City both at our new location exceeding customer locations and through philanthropic initiatives aimed at giving back.”

Earlier this year, the company announced military and first responder discounts every day, extended to all active duty and reserves members and their spouses. The program also includes offers on products and services including, but not limited, to oil changes, tires, wheels and other services.