Tire Innovations For EVs and AVs

With support from most automakers and the government, the transportation market is moving toward alternative powertrains, which include hybrid, hybrid plug-in and electric vehicles . The proliferation of these vehicles is being driven by economic factors, environmental policy and regulation and the public’s evolving perception and embracement of the technology.

The drive toward EVs has slowed because of factors such as the COVID-19-related recession, low fuel costs and the relatively high cost of electric motors vs. internal combustion engines. But as the demand for EVs picks up, tires will need to be transformed to support electrification and eventually autonomous vehicles.

Tires will need to join the rest of the vehicle in connectivity through sensors or other systems, providing real-time data on tire inflation, condition and wear.

Let’s shift to talk a little more about autonomous vehicles, or AVs. Major automotive companies support AVs, but this effort has been slowed even more than EVs because of the COVID-19 recession. While the rationale for EVs is energy efficiency and vehicle emissions, it’s safety for AVs. The long-term transition to autonomous vehicles will also be driven by the need to reduce urban congestion and optimize vehicle utilization through ride-sharing.