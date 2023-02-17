 Tire Industry Project Looks to ESG Opportunities

Sustainability top of mind for TIP as it tackles relevant ESG issues.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
The Tire Industry Project (TIP) has announced the implementation of a renewed mission and enhanced organizational structure. In its enhanced mission, TIP said it will anticipate, understand and address global environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues relevant to the tire industry and its value chain. 

TIP also restructured its governance structure with the December 2022 appointment of Continental to join Bridgestone, Goodyear and Michelin as co-chairs of the project.

The updated organizational structure and work program will complement TIP’s sustainability-driven program of scientific research and other projects with enhanced action, stakeholder engagement and communication across a suite of ongoing and new projects relevant to ESG in the tire sector, TIP says.

The evolution of TIP included the establishment of a task force that will develop a better understanding and promote action on the mitigation of TRWP, a commitment to extended reporting on the sustainable performance of members’ operations, and a new program of stakeholder engagement to build tools and knowhow for improved global end-of-life tire (ELT) management. 

