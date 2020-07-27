Tire Industry Project Shares Research on Tire Particles for Free

In marking its 15th anniversary, the Tire Industry Project (TIP) is sharing, free-of-charge, its scientific research on tire and road wear particles (TRWP), eliminating the fees often required to review scientific papers.

Click Here to Read More

TIP supported studies into TRWP include:

Comparison of particles generated using different methodologies. (2010)

Acute Aquatic Toxicity of Tire and Road Wear Particles to Alga, Daphnid and Fish. (2011)

Evaluation of Potential for Toxicity from Subacute Inhalation of Tire and Road Wear Particles in Rats. (2012)

Chronic toxicity of tire and road wear particles to water- and sediment-dwelling organisms. (2012)

Use of a Deuterated Internal Standard with Pyrolysis-GC/MS Dimeric Marker Analysis to Quantify Tire Tread Particles in the Environment. (2012); and more.

By sharing these studies, TIP says it hopes to reach stakeholders who may have previously been discouraged by paywalls.

TIP says it is committed to making contributions to the scientific understanding of TRWP and its potential impacts on human health and the environment.