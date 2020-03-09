Emily Markulis has joined the Tire Industry Association (TIA) in the new role of communications and membership coordinator.

In this position, Markulis will help coordinate the association’s communications and marketing activities, including promoting TIA’s programs centering around tire safety and political lobbying. In addition, she will assist TIA’s membership and training departments.

Markulis brings to TIA expertise in publications, social media and website management, with previous experience as communications coordinator for a condominium association and as a communications intern for the National Multifamily Housing Council, TIA says.

Markulis holds a master’s degree in communication from Johns Hopkins University.

Markulis can be reached at 800-876-8372 ext. 103; or by email at [email protected].