News/OTR Conference
February 21, 2019

TIA Announces 2020 OTR Conference Location, Dates

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

AME International Introduces Programmable Cordless Torque Gun Series

Tire Discounters Store Vies for 'Donut' World Record to Spread Tire Safety

TIA Releases 2019 OTR Tire and Wheel Weight Chart at OTR Conference

TIA Announces 2020 OTR Conference Location, Dates

New Roles, Promotions Announced at Double Coin, CMA

Conti Offers Complete Solution for Fleet Fuel Efficiency

Pirelli Enjoys Growing Demand for PNCS

Kumho Tire, Atlanta Hawks Celebrate National Mentoring Month

Tire Dealers: See If Your Business is Eligible for this New Tax Deduction

Texas To Form Connected And Automated Vehicle Task Force

Tire Industry Association
Tire Industry Association

The Tire Industry Association (TIA) is moving its Off-the Road Conference to the west coast for its 65th year.

The event will take place from Feb. 19-22, 2020 at the Renaissance Indian Wells Resort in Indian Wells, California just outside of Palm Springs.

The conference, which started in 1955, will serve as the kickoff in celebrating TIA’s 100th anniversary.

Kevin Rohlwing, senior vice president of training for TIA, said registration is slated to open in mid-summer this year. Those interested in attending will be able to pay their conference registration and hotel room fees together on TIA’s website when registration opens.

Show Full Article