TIA Announces 2020 OTR Conference Location, Dates

The Tire Industry Association (TIA) is moving its Off-the Road Conference to the west coast for its 65th year.

The event will take place from Feb. 19-22, 2020 at the Renaissance Indian Wells Resort in Indian Wells, California just outside of Palm Springs.

The conference, which started in 1955, will serve as the kickoff in celebrating TIA’s 100th anniversary.

Kevin Rohlwing, senior vice president of training for TIA, said registration is slated to open in mid-summer this year. Those interested in attending will be able to pay their conference registration and hotel room fees together on TIA’s website when registration opens.