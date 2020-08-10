Connect with us
TIA Shifts 100th Anniversary Celebration To 2021

TIA’s 100th Anniversary plans include a gala, International Issues Summit, Federal Lobby Day and Environmental Summit.
Tire Review Staff

The Tire Industry Association (TIA) announced it will now celebrate its 100th anniversary next year, in 2021.

“While this was not the original intention, we are fortunate and excited to have the opportunity to schedule and conduct all of the planned 2020 events in 2021 without the uncertainty we all have faced this year,” said TIA CEO Roy Littlefield. “We aim to bring the tire industry together throughout the year and to celebrate the association’s amazing history.”

Highlighting TIA’s 2021 activities will be a 100th Anniversary Gala Celebration at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas hotel and casino, the day before the Global Tire Expo (GTE)/SEMA Show opens. The evening will begin with a cocktail reception followed by a program in the hotel’s iconic venue, The Chelsea, featuring a look back at TIA’s fascinating and influential history, remarks by a well-known inspirational speaker and a concert by a nationally known musician, TIA says.

During the 2021 GTE/SEMA week, TIA also will recognize Tire Industry Hall of Fame inductees and other award winners during the Tire Industry Honors luncheon and hold a TopGolf Government Affairs Benefit Fundraiser.

The association’s first International Issues Summit is another 100th anniversary-inspired program that was canceled. Targeted at GTE/SEMA’s huge international audience, the summit now will take place Nov. 3, 2021. TIA says the summit will focus on four issues affecting the tire industry internationally: tire registration and recalls; motor vehicle inspections; useful tire service life; and scrap tires and crumb rubber. Attendees will hear from speakers and panelists from around the globe who are well-versed in the topics.

In 2021, TIA will reschedule back-to-back events – a Federal Lobby Day and Environmental Summit – in honor of its 100th year. These programs will include visits with elected representatives, presentations by government agency officials and industry experts, tours of government buildings and networking. Participants will have the option of attending one or both events.

“The year has changed, but the mission remains the same,” Littlefield said. “We look to honor and celebrate TIA’s rich and influential heritage with events that our members will find valuable, interesting and enjoyable and that will springboard the association forward as it begins its second 100 years. We encourage everyone in the industry to join us in 2021 for the celebration.”

To see the latest headlines on the 2020 SEMA and AAPEX shows, click here.

