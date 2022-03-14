Connect with us

Tire Frog Tool Helps Tires Jump Onto Vehicle

Christian Hinton

Changing a tire takes time and can cause technician injuries. The Tire Frog tool is a lightweight tool that helps tires “jump” onto vehicles easily and safely, Tire Frog says. The tool is designed to shops run faster and with less risk of injury.

Shop from one-man operations to multiple bay garages can use the Tire Frog to help technicians lift even the heaviest tires onto the vehicle with little or no effort, cutting down on man power and cost of time out due to injury, the company says. The tool is capable of working on all types of tires from passenger and light truck to tractors, trailers, buses and ATVs.

For more information visit www.tirefrog.net.

In this article:
