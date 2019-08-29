Featured/Sourcebook
August 29, 2019

Tire Fitments & Brand Preferences Study: U.S. Regional View

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff

In the 2019 edition of the Tire Review Sourcebook, we take a look at the top five tire fitments in the passenger car and light truck segments within the five regions of the United States.

The section also includes a breakdown of dealer perceptions and ratings of passenger car tire brands within the same five regions, in the Tire Brand Study conducted by Marketplace Insights, where dealers rated each brand on several attributes to arrive at a composite, average score. This data can be used by dealers as a guide to regional tire preferences to help them fine-tune their inventory to best meet their customers’ needs.

Click the “Download” button below to view the full results of the study.

You can view the full passenger tire and commercial Tire Brand Study sections here.

To read the full 2019 edition of the Tire Review Sourcebook, click here.

