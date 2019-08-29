Tire Fitments & Brand Preferences Study: U.S. Regional View

In the 2019 edition of the Tire Review Sourcebook, we take a look at the top five tire fitments in the passenger car and light truck segments within the five regions of the United States.

The section also includes a breakdown of dealer perceptions and ratings of passenger car tire brands within the same five regions, in the Tire Brand Study conducted by Marketplace Insights, where dealers rated each brand on several attributes to arrive at a composite, average score. This data can be used by dealers as a guide to regional tire preferences to help them fine-tune their inventory to best meet their customers’ needs.

