Connect with us
Advertisement

Garage Studio

Innovations in Tire Equipment Technology

Avatar

on

Watch Video Distraction Free
Advertisement

There’s so much we can do with better technology. Technology innovations often translate to tire changers and wheel balancers, and equipment manufacturers have made the processes for changing a tire or balancing a wheel simpler, faster and more efficient. We talk more about what innovations have been made on those fronts in the video above.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

To improve throughput and efficiency while contributing to ease of use in servicing tough combinations, different features have been added to tire changers and wheel balancers.

Some tire changers have independent rollers for dynamic bead breaking that aid during the mounting phase for the top bead on tough, non-compliant tires.

Manufacturers are even using robotics now for tire changers to lessen the labor load for technicians. There are some machines that use things such as “robo rollers” to push tough tires into a deep drop center.

Laser technology is also being used in tire changers and wheel balancers to streamline processes and deliver more accurate results. Some companies use a device that generates a laser dot to identify the exact location where a stick-on wheel weight needs to be placed on the wheel.

Advertisement

Newer models of tire changers are even partially automated, giving machines the ability to automatically demount a tire without an operator present, which makes time for the technician to do other things on the vehicle they’re working on.

Advertisement
In this article:, , , , ,
Click to comment

Garage Studio: Richard Petty: The Evolution of Race Tire Tech & Tire Testing

Garage Studio: Richard Petty Details the Historic Builds He’s Working on with Continental

Garage Studio: Relationship Between Tire Tread Depth And Rolling Resistance

Garage Studio: Using Data To Price Out Tires

Advertisement

on

Innovations in Tire Equipment Technology

on

Richard Petty Details His Ideal Performance Car and Engine

on

Selling Ride Control: Do Not Back Down

on

Richard Petty's Lessons on Business in the Automotive Industry
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Products: Lucas Oil Unveils New Tire Inflator

Tires: Five Tire Trends for 2021

Business Operations: Consider Software Solutions to Streamline Operations

Tires: Nokian Tyres Revamps All-Terrain Lineup

Service: Keeping Up With Tire Innovations

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Trident Industrial Tires & Tracks LLP

Trident Industrial Tires & Tracks LLP
Contact: Suprit ShahPhone: +91-207-119-9119Phone: +91-207-119-9119Fax: +91-207-119-9199
S 70/a Rashmi Industrial Estate, Pune 411040
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Garage Studio

Relationship Between Tire Tread Depth And Rolling Resistance
Richard Petty Petty's Garage Performance Richard Petty Petty's Garage Performance

Garage Studio

Richard Petty Details the Historic Builds He’s Working on with Continental
Richard Petty Continental Race tire tech Richard Petty Continental Race tire tech

Garage Studio

Richard Petty: The Evolution of Race Tire Tech & Tire Testing

Garage Studio

Richard Petty’s Lessons on Business in the Automotive Industry
Connect
Tire Review Magazine