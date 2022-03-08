Innovations in Tire Equipment Technology

There’s so much we can do with better technology. Technology innovations often translate to tire changers and wheel balancers, and equipment manufacturers have made the processes for changing a tire or balancing a wheel simpler, faster and more efficient. We talk more about what innovations have been made on those fronts in the video above.

Click Here to Read More

To improve throughput and efficiency while contributing to ease of use in servicing tough combinations, different features have been added to tire changers and wheel balancers.

Some tire changers have independent rollers for dynamic bead breaking that aid during the mounting phase for the top bead on tough, non-compliant tires.

Manufacturers are even using robotics now for tire changers to lessen the labor load for technicians. There are some machines that use things such as “robo rollers” to push tough tires into a deep drop center.

Laser technology is also being used in tire changers and wheel balancers to streamline processes and deliver more accurate results. Some companies use a device that generates a laser dot to identify the exact location where a stick-on wheel weight needs to be placed on the wheel.