Tire Discounters Breaks Donation Record for Wounded Warrior Project

Tire Discounters has set a fundraising record with over $200,000 raised for the Wounded Warrior Project (WWP) as part of the “It’s Our Turn” program. This exceeds the company’s prior WWP donation record in 2021 by over $70,000, Tire Discounters said.

The company said one of its Louisville-based stores collected the most customer donations across its locations. A check presentation was held Nov. 17 at the Louisville location, with Anna Wood, managing director, and Steven Wood, vice president in attendance along with store General Manager Andrew Alexander, Area Field Manager Dan Greet and Marketing Manager Sergio Luca.

Tire Discounters has extended its support to WWP on behalf of customers and employees for the last four years, donating a total of $375,000 since 2019, the company said. It employs many U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Coast Guard and Air Force veterans across its 150 locations.