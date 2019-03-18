Tire Discounters To Host On-the-Spot Interview Event

Tire Discounters is once again hosting Walk-In-Wednesday, an on-the-spot interview event at its stores Wednesday, March 20.

The growing tire dealership, founded by Chip Wood, plans to add at least 15 new stores this year with three scheduled to open in the upcoming weeks. Interviews at its stores will take place during store hours, typically between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. Click here to learn more.

“Careers in automotive are becoming more attractive because of the opportunity for people to connect their passion with their paycheck. Tire Discounters offers high demand careers with job security and the opportunity to advance,” said Abbey Dryden, vice president of marketing and talent acquisition.

Tire Discounters offers employees full benefits including: health, dental and vision insurance, weekly pay, five-day work week, paid time off, paid holidays, 401k Retirement Savings plan with company match, disability insurance, life insurance, accident and critical care insurance, an employee assistance program, wellness program and more.