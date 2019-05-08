Tire Discounters Opens Two New Locations in the South

Tire Discounters is opening its third Knoxville, Tennessee-area location, as well as its fifth Huntsville, Alabama-area location.

The Knoxville store, located on North Campbell Station Road in Farragut, will employee 10-15 people, bringing Tire Discounters to more than 30 employees in the Knoxville area.

The new Huntsville store, located on Beltline Road in Decatur, is the first store in Alabama west of I-65 and will employ 10-15 people, bringing Tire Discounters to more than 60 employees in the Huntsville area.

More: Tire Discounters Continues to Grow