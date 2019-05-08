News/Tire Discounters
May 8, 2019

Tire Discounters Opens Two New Locations in the South

Tire Discounters Opens Two New Locations in the South

Tire Discounters is opening its third Knoxville, Tennessee-area location, as well as its fifth Huntsville, Alabama-area location.

The Knoxville store, located on North Campbell Station Road in Farragut, will employee 10-15 people, bringing Tire Discounters to more than 30 employees in the Knoxville area.

The new Huntsville store, located on Beltline Road in Decatur, is the first store in Alabama west of I-65 and will employ 10-15 people, bringing Tire Discounters to more than 60 employees in the Huntsville area.

