Tire Discounters Surpasses 125 Stores with Openings in Kentucky and Indiana

Now with 128 stores in six states, Tire Discounters continues to grow in the Midwest and Southern markets

Family-owned Tire Discounters, the nation’s seventh-largest independent tire and automotive service retailer, opened store No. 125 in Fishers, Indiana, which was quickly followed by grand openings in Independence Kentucky, Whitestown Indiana, and its newest location in Greenwood, Indiana.

The dealership offers a full range of automotive services including details like a free alignment with standard installation on four-tires.

“2019 has been a tremendous year of growth for Tire Discounters,” says President Jamie Ward. “We’ve added more stores than ever before. We’re grateful that our customers have been begging us to open more Tire Discounters locations. Our growth is fueled by customer demand.”