Tire Discounters Expands into Virginia

Tire Discounters announced a partnership with Thompson Tire, the newest addition to the company’s growing number of locations. This expands the Cincinnati-based company’s presence in the Virginia market to 12 retail stores. With this move, seven stores and one commercial center will be added to Tire Discounters’ network of more than 170 locations.

Tire Discounters says Thompson Tire employees will continue to serve their communities just as they have for years, now with customer benefits offered by Tire Discounters, such as free alignment with the purchase of a set of tires.

The expansion comes on the heels of adding Bobby’s Tire & Auto Care and Tire Outfitters in Virginia. According to Jamie Ward, president and CEO of Tire Discounters, Thompson Tire is a perfect match for the company.

Founded in 1968, Thompson Tire is a “natural addition” to Tire Discounters because of its commitment to the same family values held by the company and its dedication to serving its local communities, the company says. “Tire Discounters is constantly looking for businesses to partner with that align with our family, community and customer-centered values,” Wood said.