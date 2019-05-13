News/Tire Discounters
May 13, 2019

Tire Discounters Partners with Cincinnati Reds for Team’s 150th Anniversary

Tire Discounters is partnering with the Cincinnati Reds, the nation’s first professional baseball team, to offer discounts and free ticket vouchers to baseball fans shopping with Tire Discounters.

The free tickets, honoring the Reds 150th anniversary, are available to customers in most Tire Discounters markets who purchase a set of four Cooper Tires.

The promotion is going on now through May 31. Tire Discounters customers can receive up to $110 total savings and a voucher for four lower level Cincinnati Reds tickets with the purchase of four Cooper Tires.

Click here for full promotion details.

