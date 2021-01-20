Connect with us
Tire Discounters Opens New Ohio Store in Columbus Area

The new Westerville location is the 15th Tire Discounters store to open in the Columbus market. The company now has over 140 locations.
Tire Discounters has opened its 15th Columbus-area location.

The new store is located at 46 Polaris Parkway in Westerville, serving customers on the north side of Columbus.

The new Westerville location is the latest Tire Discounters store to open in the Columbus market. Outside of Cincinnati, Columbus is Tire Discounters’ second largest market. The company now has over 140 locations.

According to Jamie Ward, Tire Discounters’ president and CEO, the company is growing quickly and adding stores in areas that don’t have access to a Tire Discounters’ location.

