Tire Discounters Marketers Honored By Adweek As 2019 Cincinnati Brand Stars

Cincinnati-based Tire Discounters employees – Clarissa Niese, chief customer officer – senior vice president and Abbey Dryden, vice president of innovation – were named among the top marketers in Cincinnati by Adweek at a celebration held on Sept. 17.

“We’re extremely honored and humbled to be recognized for this award,” said Niese.

“We’re lucky to work with such a talented team, this recognition is a testament to all of their hard work,” added Dryden.

According to Adweek, The Brand Stars List recognizes talented marketers, innovators and brand leaders exemplifying Cincinnati’s growth, evolution and commitment to progress. Brand Stars honorees are selected by Adweek‘s news editors based on nominations from across the local business community.

This isn’t the first time Niese and Dryden have been recognized as industry leaders for their work at Tire Discounters. In 2017, they won a Silver ADDY from the American Advertising Awards.