Tire Discounters Raises Funds for Wounded Warrior Project

Tire Discounters has set a fundraising record with $131,095.06 raised for the Wounded Warrior Project. Tire Discounters’ customers collectively donated $109,343.06, more than doubling the original goal of $50,000, and Tire Discounters donated an additional $21,752 as part of the “It’s Our Turn” fundraiser in September.

Tire Discounters said a Columbus, Ohio-based store collected the most customer donations. A Veterans Day check presentation was held at this location on Thursday, Nov. 11 with Anna Wood, managing director of Tire Discounters; Chad Hiser, U.S. Coast Guard and Marine Corps veteran and WWP representative; and Steve Shaw, the general manager of the Georgesville Tire Discounters store.

Tire Discounters has extended its support to WWP on behalf of customers and employees for the last three years, donating a total of $175,000 since 2019.

Tire Discounters also employs many U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Coast Guard and Air Force veterans across its 150 locations, further demonstrating their commitment to veterans, the company said. Funds raised in support of WWP provide programs and services for warriors, including access to mental and physical health care, employment assistance and education services.