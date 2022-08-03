Connect with us
Tire-Discounters-Westerville-Store

News

Tire Discounters Acquires Car Wash Business

Advertisement
Christian Hinton

on

Tire Discounters has expanded into a new automotive segment with the acquisition of Carriage House Car Wash.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

According to Tire Discounters, Carriage House Car Wash has been a family-owned business in the greater Cincinnati area for many years. Steven Wood, division vice president of Tire Discounters, said this acquisition was a natural fit.

According to Wood, the company plans to expand the car wash business quickly, growing to 20 car wash outlets across the Cincinnati area in the next two years. Wood says he and his team will also be evaluating additional markets beyond Cincinnati and the possibility of co-locating Carriage House at Tire Discounters locations.

Carriage House Car Wash currently operates seven locations across the greater Cincinnati area, with updated car washing technology and free vacuuming services. Carriage House offers a variety of car wash packages and family plans for customers.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: Tire Outlet Announces Opening of Its 14th Location

News: OTAA Announces Training Partnership with TIA

News: Launch Tech Celebrates 30th Anniversary

News: Bridgestone Invests in $300 Million Green Autonomous Driving Project

Advertisement

on

Tire Discounters Acquires Car Wash Business

on

Hunter Engineering Announces Summer Finance Promotion

on

AAPEX 2022 Announces Keynote Speakers

on

USTMA Maintains Support for Tire Safety Additive 6PPD
Connect with us

Trending Now

Passenger/Light Truck: Tires for Pickup Trucks are Picking Up Speed

TPMS: TPMS Service Basics: That’s Right, It Can Be That Simple

Service: ADAS Calibration: Sensor Operation & Calibration Myths

Tires: Bridgestone Launches WeatherPeak Touring Tire

Commercial Tires: Hercules Introduces Strong Guard H-MA Commercial Tire

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Trident Industrial Tires & Tracks LLP

Trident Industrial Tires & Tracks LLP
Contact: Suprit ShahPhone: +91-207-119-9119Phone: +91-207-119-9119Fax: +91-207-119-9199
S 70/a Rashmi Industrial Estate, Pune 411040
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

TireHub-Curtis Brison President North America TireHub-Curtis Brison President North America

People

Curtis Brison Joins TireHub as VP of Sales, Marketing & Strategic Growth
hand shake hand shake

News

Melvin’s Tire Pros Partners with Mavis
Toyo Tire manufacturing north america plant white georgia Toyo Tire manufacturing north america plant white georgia

People

Toyo Tires Announces Executive Changes in Manufacturing
Bridgestone Recall 1400 Bridgestone Recall 1400

News

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Recalls Certain Kelly Armorsteel KDM I tires
Connect
Tire Review Magazine