Tire Discounters Acquires Car Wash Business

Tire Discounters has expanded into a new automotive segment with the acquisition of Carriage House Car Wash.

According to Tire Discounters, Carriage House Car Wash has been a family-owned business in the greater Cincinnati area for many years. Steven Wood, division vice president of Tire Discounters, said this acquisition was a natural fit.

According to Wood, the company plans to expand the car wash business quickly, growing to 20 car wash outlets across the Cincinnati area in the next two years. Wood says he and his team will also be evaluating additional markets beyond Cincinnati and the possibility of co-locating Carriage House at Tire Discounters locations.

Carriage House Car Wash currently operates seven locations across the greater Cincinnati area, with updated car washing technology and free vacuuming services. Carriage House offers a variety of car wash packages and family plans for customers.