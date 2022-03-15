Connect with us
TireDiscounters-Georgia-1400

News

Tire Discounters Rolls Into Atlanta Metro Area

Advertisement
Christian Hinton

on

Tire Discounters says it recently opened a store in Chamblee, Georgia, which is a major step in the company’s anticipated opening of 25 stores across the state of Georgia, with a specific focus on the Atlanta area, by the end of 2022. It has also integrated with several businesses throughout the Georgia area over the last two years, including Bulldog Tire, Porterfield Tire and North Georgia Tire. An auto glass company, Lightning Auto Glass was also added late last year. These stores joined other locations in Perimeter Pointe, Ft. Oglethorpe, Lawrenceville, and Dalton.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Tire Discounters, gave away 250 free apple pies to passersby. This gesture, accompanied by a festive bagpiper was Tire Discounters’ way of saying hello—as they recently opened new stores in the Atlanta metro area, and are planning to bring over 200 jobs to the area in 2022.

Tire Discounters says it will also be adding a 75,000-sq.-ft. warehouse, distribution and training facility in metro Atlanta.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Proud to Be an Independent Tire Dealer: ‘Big Inventory’ Boosts J Rod’s Tire & Service

News: ATEQ TPMS Tools Announces New ISO Certification

News: Rudy’s Tires Wins 1-800EveryRim Contest

News: Yokohama to Develop Racing Tires Using Sustainable Materials

Advertisement

on

Tire Discounters Rolls Into Atlanta Metro Area

on

Hunter Engineering Adds New Technology to Wheel Balancers

on

Bridgestone Suspends Tire Exports, Manufacturing in Russia

on

Tire Frog Tool Helps Tires Jump Onto Vehicle
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Tires: Five Tire Trends for 2021

Business Operations: Consider Software Solutions to Streamline Operations

Tires: Nokian Tyres Revamps All-Terrain Lineup

TPMS: TPMS Diagnostic Strategy and Checks

Service: Charging for TPMS Service

Digital Edition

Current Pocast
play
Second-Gen CEOs Take Their Business to New Heights

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Trident Industrial Tires & Tracks LLP

Trident Industrial Tires & Tracks LLP
Contact: Suprit ShahPhone: +91-207-119-9119Phone: +91-207-119-9119Fax: +91-207-119-9199
S 70/a Rashmi Industrial Estate, Pune 411040
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

OTR-Conf--Kevin-Rohlwing-TIA OTR-Conf--Kevin-Rohlwing-TIA

News

Infrastructure Bill, Ukraine Crisis Will Affect OTR Industry
K&M-Falken-Mustang-Winner K&M-Falken-Mustang-Winner

News

Gallery: 2022 K&M Tire Dealer Conference & Trade Show
big-brand-tire-percheron-growth-2022 big-brand-tire-percheron-growth-2022

News

Percheron-Backed Big Brand Tire Plans for Growth in 2022

News

Labor Issue No Match for Tire Dealers Thinking Outside the Box
Connect
Tire Review Magazine