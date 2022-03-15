Tire Discounters Rolls Into Atlanta Metro Area

Tire Discounters says it recently opened a store in Chamblee, Georgia, which is a major step in the company’s anticipated opening of 25 stores across the state of Georgia, with a specific focus on the Atlanta area, by the end of 2022. It has also integrated with several businesses throughout the Georgia area over the last two years, including Bulldog Tire, Porterfield Tire and North Georgia Tire. An auto glass company, Lightning Auto Glass was also added late last year. These stores joined other locations in Perimeter Pointe, Ft. Oglethorpe, Lawrenceville, and Dalton.

Click Here to Read More

Tire Discounters, gave away 250 free apple pies to passersby. This gesture, accompanied by a festive bagpiper was Tire Discounters’ way of saying hello—as they recently opened new stores in the Atlanta metro area, and are planning to bring over 200 jobs to the area in 2022.

Tire Discounters says it will also be adding a 75,000-sq.-ft. warehouse, distribution and training facility in metro Atlanta.