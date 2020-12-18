Connect with us

Tire Discounters Adds Two Georgia Stores

Tire Review Staff

on

The Porterfield Tire stores in Athens and Watkinsville, Georgia, closed their doors and reopened on Dec. 14 with Tire Discounters as the new operator.

The two Georgia stores and commercial operation will add to the company’s roster of over 140 locations. Additionally, Tire Discounters becomes the operator of Porterfield’s commercial outlet and warehouse. The warehouse will house Tire Discounters’ third distribution center in a strategic move to accelerate the company’s expansion in southern states.

Troy Porterfield will maintain ownership of the store properties, leasing to Tire Discounters. All of Porterfield Tire employees chose to become Tire Discounters’ employees.

The next generations of the Porterfield family, including Troy Porterfield III and Wes Porterfield, will join Tire Discounters, working alongside the Tire Discounters field management team, led by Charles Curlee, retail VP.

