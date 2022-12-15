Tire Discounters Acquires Leete Tire & Auto’s 6 Locations

Tire Discounters is joining forces with Leete Tire and Auto, which now marks the company’s seventh acquisition in the state of Virginia. Leete Tire and Auto operates six retail outlets in Richmond (4), Petersburg (1) and Emporia (1).

Leete Tire and Auto is one of the longest-standing tire and services businesses in the state of Virginia, first opening their doors to customers in 1942, Tire DIscounters said. Jamie Ward, president and CEO of Tire Discounters, said that Leete’s commitment to the communities they operate in was a driving force behind the acquisition.

According to Ward, in today’s marketplace, owning and operating an automotive business is more challenging than ever. That’s why Tire Discounters is looking to work with smaller, family-owned and operated automotive businesses to lend a helping hand.

According to Jerry Tatum, owner of Leete Tire and Auto, joining Tire Discounters was a natural next step because of the company’s experience with family-owned businesses and commitment to customer service.