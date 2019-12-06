Tire Discounters Raises Over $20K to Support Wounded Warrior Project

Tire Discounters raised $20,631 to support the Wounded Warrior Project (WWP) during its “Labor is On Us” event held in Tire Discounters locations in Tennessee, Georgia and Alabama.

During the weeklong donation drive, Tire Discounters offered labor for free on tire and oil changes. To support the Wounded Warrior Project, customers donated $9,140, and Tire Discounters chipped in the rest by adding a one-dollar donation for every social media share, phone call and appointment booked during the event to bring the total donation to $20,631.