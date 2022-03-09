Connect with us

News

Tire Discounter Group Reveals Three-Year Scholarship Program

Advertisement
Christian Hinton

on

Tire Discounter Group says it has launched the Fred Brundle “Work Tirelessly for your Dreams” Scholarship Program and the Richard Bender “Carve Out Your Own Path” Scholarship Program.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Tire Discounter says 10 scholarships of $5,000 each will be awarded in 2022, 2023 and 2024 for a total of 30 scholarships totaling $150,000 collectively over the 3 years.

For each of the three years, the scholarship allocation is as follows: A total of four scholarships will be awarded to children/stepchildren or grandchildren of Tire Discounter full-time employees. Two scholarships will be available to members of the TDG Dealer Network (Banner Group). Two scholarships will be available to all current customers of Tire Discounter Group Inc. Two scholarships will be available to all permanent residents/Canadian Citizens living in Ontario.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: USTMA Predicts Record Shipments in 2022 for U.S. Tire Market

News: Ohio Tire & Auto Association Gathers for Hockey Event

Proud to Be an Independent Tire Dealer: For Kantner’s Tire Service, Adaptability Equals Success

News: PRT Launches 64 New Products on Complete Strut Assemblies

Advertisement

on

Tire Discounter Group Reveals Three-Year Scholarship Program

on

Pirelli Kicks Off 2022 Motorsport Season

on

Michelin Stops Production in Europe Due to Ukraine Conflict

on

Bridgestone Invests in Nashville-Based Company, Yoshi
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Products: Lucas Oil Unveils New Tire Inflator

Tires: Five Tire Trends for 2021

Business Operations: Consider Software Solutions to Streamline Operations

Tires: Nokian Tyres Revamps All-Terrain Lineup

Service: Keeping Up With Tire Innovations

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Alliance Tire Americas Inc.

Alliance Tire Americas Inc.
Contact: Audrey WilliamsPhone: 781-321-3910Phone: 800-343-3276Fax: 781-322-2147
201 Edgewater Dr., Ste. 285, Wakefield MA 01880
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Virginia-Tire-workplace-diversity-Julie-Holmes-ad Virginia-Tire-workplace-diversity-Julie-Holmes-ad

News

Virginia Tire Looks to Female Staff to Address Labor Shortage

Proud to Be an Independent Tire Dealer

Dealer Focus: Philip Biscan, Van’s Tire Pros of Alliance
OTR-Conf--Kevin-Rohlwing-TIA OTR-Conf--Kevin-Rohlwing-TIA

News

Infrastructure Bill, Ukraine Crisis Will Affect OTR Industry
K&M-Falken-Mustang-Winner K&M-Falken-Mustang-Winner

News

Gallery: 2022 K&M Tire Dealer Conference & Trade Show
Connect
Tire Review Magazine