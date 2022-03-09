Tire Discounter Group Reveals Three-Year Scholarship Program

Tire Discounter Group says it has launched the Fred Brundle “Work Tirelessly for your Dreams” Scholarship Program and the Richard Bender “Carve Out Your Own Path” Scholarship Program.

Click Here to Read More

Tire Discounter says 10 scholarships of $5,000 each will be awarded in 2022, 2023 and 2024 for a total of 30 scholarships totaling $150,000 collectively over the 3 years.

For each of the three years, the scholarship allocation is as follows: A total of four scholarships will be awarded to children/stepchildren or grandchildren of Tire Discounter full-time employees. Two scholarships will be available to members of the TDG Dealer Network (Banner Group). Two scholarships will be available to all current customers of Tire Discounter Group Inc. Two scholarships will be available to all permanent residents/Canadian Citizens living in Ontario.