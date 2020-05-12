May 12 is International Nurses Day, capping off National Nurses Week for the year, and tire dealers across the country took this opportunity to reach out to first responders in their local communities.
In the midst of COVID-19, dealers have had to change the way they do business and adapt to a “new normal” as consumer behaviors evolve. And many dealers are doing all of this while also giving back.
City Tire, with 10 Massachusetts locations and one location each in New Hampshire and Connecticut, is giving away four sets of Toyo Tires to essential workers and first responders during the month of May as a way to thank those workers who are going the extra mile, according to a Patch.com article. The company’s Facebook page also advertises free flat repair for essential workers and first responders.
Joe’s Tire, an independent tire dealership in Barnesville, Ohio, has been making masks since the end of March, and so far they have produced 1,500 masks as they continue to make more, according to a local news affiliate. Masks have gone to nursing homes, senior citizen apartments and hospitals.
The dealership is also offering giveaways of gift cards to local restaurants, urging its Facebook followers to support local businesses as states reopen.
Bud’s Tire Pros, a three-location southern California-based shop and 2016 Tire Review Top Shop Finalist, ran a promotion at the beginning of May for National Nurses Week (May 6 to 12) called Tires for Tired Nurses. The shop asked for people to nominate nurses in need of a new set of tires and announced the winners on a local radio station.
Also celebrating National Nurses Week, Belden Tire & Automotive with six locations in San Antonio, Texas, offered first responders $150 off all services as a thank you for the work they do.
Community Tire Pros, a 2013 Top Shop Winner with six locations in the Phoenix, Arizona area, has been hosting a giveaway for customers to nominate a first responder for a gift card to a local restaurant. The dealership announces on its Facebook page each week who pulled the winning name and who the first responder is the person has chosen to honor.
Has your shop celebrated nurses for National Nurse’s Week? Let us know by tagging Tire Review on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram or emailing us at newstireerview.com.