August 27, 2019

Tire Review Study: Tire Dealer Operations

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

In the 2019 edition of the Tire Review Sourcebook, we explore the many business aspects of owning and operating a tire dealership, including in-bay productivity, number of bays, the owners’ role in the business, gross profit margin, tire dealers’ major business concerns, top methods for tire dealership promotions, social media usage and more.

Some of the highlights include:

  • 81% of respondents do not sell tires online
  • 54% say less than 10% of sales come from commercial tires
  • 47% say they are affiliated with a dealer-marketing group or franchise
  • 63% text customers in-shop repair updates, while 36% text customers service/maintenance reminders

Click the “Download” button below to view the full results of the study.

This survey was conducted between May 7 and June 6. There were 330 responses. The margin of error in this survey is 6% at a 95% confidence level.

To read the full 2019 edition of the Tire Review Sourcebook, click here.

