The Tire Industry Association (TIA) says it will hold its 2023 Off-the-Road Tire Conference Feb. 22-25, 2023, at the Hilton El Conquistador Hotel in Tucson, Arizona.

TIA unveiled the plans for next year’s event, the 68th annual conference, during the opening general session of this year’s OTR Tire Conference, Feb. 23 in Miramar Beach. The two-and-a-half-day program featured 12 educational sessions, networking, tabletop exhibits and leisure activities. More than 450 delegates and guests from 40 states and 10 countries were in attendance.