Connect with us
TIA OTR Conference

News

TIA’s OTR Tire Conference Heads to Arizona in 2023

Advertisement
Christian Hinton

on

The Tire Industry Association (TIA) says it will hold its 2023 Off-the-Road Tire Conference Feb. 22-25, 2023, at the Hilton El Conquistador Hotel in Tucson, Arizona.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

TIA unveiled the plans for next year’s event, the 68th annual conference, during the opening general session of this year’s OTR Tire Conference, Feb. 23 in Miramar Beach. The two-and-a-half-day program featured 12 educational sessions, networking, tabletop exhibits and leisure activities. More than 450 delegates and guests from 40 states and 10 countries were in attendance.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: Yokohama to Develop Racing Tires Using Sustainable Materials

News: Bridgestone Invests in Tire Technology Company Tyrata

News: BKT Expands Production in Bhuj, India

News: Continental Suspends Production at Plant in Russia

Advertisement

on

TIA’s OTR Tire Conference Heads to Arizona in 2023

on

Tire Frog Tool Helps Tires Jump Onto Vehicle

on

'Big Inventory' Boosts J Rod's Tire & Service

on

ATEQ TPMS Tools Announces New ISO Certification
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Products: Lucas Oil Unveils New Tire Inflator

Tires: Five Tire Trends for 2021

Business Operations: Consider Software Solutions to Streamline Operations

Tires: Nokian Tyres Revamps All-Terrain Lineup

TPMS: TPMS Diagnostic Strategy and Checks

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

GT Radial

GT Radial
Contact: Ruby VizcainoPhone: 8664884737
10404 Sixth Street, Rancho Cucamonga California 91730
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

OTR-Conf--Kevin-Rohlwing-TIA OTR-Conf--Kevin-Rohlwing-TIA

News

Infrastructure Bill, Ukraine Crisis Will Affect OTR Industry
K&M-Falken-Mustang-Winner K&M-Falken-Mustang-Winner

News

Gallery: 2022 K&M Tire Dealer Conference & Trade Show
big-brand-tire-percheron-growth-2022 big-brand-tire-percheron-growth-2022

News

Percheron-Backed Big Brand Tire Plans for Growth in 2022

News

Labor Issue No Match for Tire Dealers Thinking Outside the Box
Connect
Tire Review Magazine