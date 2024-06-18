This year’s The Tire Cologne show focused on sustainability, use of resources

According to Koelnmesse, the organizer behind The Tire Cologne show based in Cologne, Germany, this year’s event featured 430 exhibitors from 35 countries with around 14,400 participants from 109 countries.

“This event was full of positive energy from day one and clearly showed how important this stage is for establishing and expanding international business relationships in the industry,” Oliver Frese, chief operating officer of Koelnmesse, said.

Koelnmesse said this year’s event was entirely defined by sustainability and the responsible use of resources. The Tire Cologne 2024 featured the theme of the “Circular Economy Area.” The organizer said 50 companies dedicated to retreading and recycling benefited from considerably greater visibility because of this theme. The theme-specific panel discussions rounded off the theme for the “Circular Economy Forum.”

“In that we don’t talk just about technical innovations, but also about socially relevant issues, we inspire companies to think ahead and provide concrete results. The Tire Cologne is active at the pulse of the times and advances not only economic efficiency but also the sustainability of the industry,” Frese said.

Another example of the theme was the signing of a used tire resolution of the initiative of the Allianz Zukunft Reifen. According to Koelnmesse, this signing promotes the more sustainable handling of old and new tires. More than 70 European organizations, associations and institutions are already active as partners for old tire recycling.

Another focus of The Tire Cologne this year was to show that it offers a trade fair experience with added value using these three themes: Tires/rims/trade, retreading/recycling and workshop/automotive. Particularly the service segment will occupy more space in the future and offer new business potential, Koelnmesse said.

In the “workshop live” area of the trade fair, partner companies Hunter and Würth presented processes revolving around diagnostic and repair technologies like rapid measurement including driving assistance calibration and glass service. The companies demonstrated and presented new products for the tire specialized trade.

On the “tire stage,” the central stage at this year’s event, sustainability, shortage of staff, the development of international markets and digital transformation were hot topics, the organizer said. The event program featured conversation and innovative theme areas to provide solutions of relevance for the future and moving inspiration with customized content and live demonstrations, Koelnmesse said.