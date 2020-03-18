Tire Cologne 2020 Postponed to 2021

After in-depth consultation, Koelnmesse GmbH has decided to postpone the Tire Cologne 2020, originally scheduled for June 9-12 2020, until May 18-20 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Click Here to Read More

Koelnmesse says this decision is supported by the crisis management team of the City of Cologne, which also recommended to cancel the trade fairs during this period.

Koelnmesse says this also happens against the background of the agreement reached on March 16 between the German federal government and the governments of the German states – laying down common guidelines for dealing with the coronavirus epidemic and explicitly including the general closure of trade fairs and exhibitions. This impairs the planning security for Koelnmesse and the participants of the trade fairs in Cologne far beyond the scope of the current scenarios.

For more coverage on how COVID-19 is impacting the tire industry, click here.