Five tips for your next wheel bearing job

These practical tips are designed to save you time and frustration, ensuring a smooth, noise-free outcome for your customers.

Replacing wheel bearings can be a challenging task, akin to dental work with its intricate disassembly and stubborn parts. In this video, we share five essential tips to simplify your next wheel bearing job. Discover the correct use of heat to break up corrosion, when to rely on a press, how to ensure proper depth for cartridge bearings, the benefits of turning instead of prying, and the advantages of opting for loaded knuckles. These practical tips are designed to save you time and frustration, ensuring a smooth, noise-free outcome for your customers.

This video is sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.

