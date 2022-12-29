fbpx
TIA Launches Redesigned Website

The Tire Industry Association (TIA) has redesigned and updated its website. TIA said the new website brings more information to the homepage, making it easier to understand TIA’s value proposition and encouraging membership. This includes prominently presenting the association’s mission statement.

According to TIA, the home page features a rotator at the top of the page promoting upcoming training classes as well as photos and information linking to membership information, member benefit partners, and more.

