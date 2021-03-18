TIA Returns to In-person Training Classes

The Tire Industry Association (TIA) has scheduled an in-person, three-day Advanced Hands-On Earthmover Tire Service (ETS) training course for May 18-20 at Stellar Industries Inc. in Garner, Iowa.

Taught by Matt White, TIA’s director of tire service, the Advanced Hands-On ETS course will be held from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day.

The course is designed to provide comprehensive hands-on training using a service truck, hydraulic tools and a variety of equipment that can aid ETS technicians in servicing tires, TIA says.

The first day of class will be in the classroom using videos and workbooks, and the remaining two days will feature hands-on training. Students successfully complete the final exam will receive a Certificate of Completion, says TIA.

“With this class, we are excited to return to in-person tire technician training, which TIA has had to postpone for the past year due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Kevin Rohlwing, TIA’s senior vice president of training. “The course will offer the chance to practice tire work on TIA’s own Cat769C earthmover haul truck.”

For more information about the Basic ETS training class, including the cost, hotel and registration, visit https://www.tireindustry.org/advance-earthmover-ets-hands-training or contact Christine Hoogenboom at [email protected] or 800.876.8372 x 106.