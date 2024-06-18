 TIA shares eligibility requirements for the Marvin Bozarth ETS Technician of the Year award

TIA shares eligibility requirements for the Marvin Bozarth ETS Technician of the Year award

The winner will receive an all-expenses-paid trip for themselves and a guest to the 2025 OTR Tire Conference in Puerto Rico.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
award-stock

Following the announcement of the Marvin Bozarth ETS Technician of the Year Award at the 2024 OTR Tire Conference, the Tire Industry Association (TIA) revealed the eligibility requirements and nomination process for this award. Named in honor of Marvin Bozarth, a revered figure in the OTR tire and retread industries and a passionate advocate for tire service technician education, this award recognizes the top OTR technician in the industry.

According to TIA, award qualifications include:

  • Must be an employee of a TIA member in good standing;
  • Must have completed a minimum of the Basic CTS and Basic ETS Programs;
  • Must have at least 3 years of experience as an OTR technician;
  • Must be available to attend the 2025 OTR Tire Conference.

Nomination criteria:

  • One nomination per company;
  • A letter of recommendation from a store manager, assistant manager, service manager, or safety personnel;
  • A letter of recommendation from at least one salesperson and one customer;
  • Photo(s) of the service truck and/or tool compartment(s).

The winner will receive an all-expenses-paid trip for themselves and a guest to the 2025 OTR Tire Conference in Puerto Rico, TIA said. This package includes airfare, hotel accommodation, airport-to-host hotel transfers and complimentary conference registration, which covers meals and one leisure activity.

The nomination form will be available on July 1 at the following link: Marvin Bozarth ETS Technician of the Year – Tire Industry Association.

