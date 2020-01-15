Connect with us

TIA, SEMA to Headline CTDA/1-800EveryRim Luncheon

Tire Review Staff

The California Tire Dealers Association (CTDA) with 1-800EveryRim OEM Wheels, as event host, will hold its annual luncheon (CTDA / 1-800EveryRim New Year Luncheon) Jan. 29 at Geezers in Santa Fe Springs, Calif.

Pictured are CTDA luncheon host Vahe Michaelian of 1-800EveryRim OEM Wheels and TIA Vice President Dan Nothdurft of Tires, Tires, Tires.

Tire Industry Association (TIA) Vice President Dan Nothdurft, of Tires, Tires, Tires, and SEMA’s Director of Market Research Gavin Knapp will headline the event. CTDA Past President Chris Barry of The Independent Tire Dealer Group (ITDG) will serve as master of ceremonies.

The event is open to the industry and free to all tire retailers as well as CTDA members. Vendor/supplier participation is welcome. Door prizes and table favors are still being accepted.

Sponsors to date include:

  • Diamond – Federated Insurance
  • Gold – Yokohama, West Creek Financial, Advance Professional
  • Silver – Turbo Wholesale Tire, Myers Tire Supply, Service Capital, Penn Tire, National Tire Warehouse, Fury Off-Road Tires, Tires Warehouse
  • Host – 1-800EveryRim OEM Wheels

For more information, contact Billy Eordekian at [email protected].

