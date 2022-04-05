Connect with us
TIA Seeking Nominations for Board of Directors

Christian Hinton

TIA is seeking nominations for four board of director positions that will become open in November 2022.

TIA says newly elected board members will serve three-year terms and may be re-elected to serve two additional three-year terms. Positions on the TIA board are open to individuals who fulfill the following requirements:

  • Employed by a TIA member company;
  • Member company must be in good standing for two consecutive years prior to the election; and
  • Represents a manufacturer, tire dealer, wholesale distributor, supplier, recycler or retreader.

TIA says newly elected board members will be installed during the TIA Annual Membership Meeting, Oct. 31, 2022, in Las Vegas, prior to the start of the Global Tire Expo/SEMA Show.

