Connect with us
Sourcebook-Commercial-Tires

News

TIA Announces CTS Instructor Courses for 2022

Advertisement
Avatar

on

The Tire Industry Association (TIA) has scheduled six, in-person, 400-Level Certified Commercial Tire Service (CTS) instructor classes for 2022.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

TIA says the four-day certified CTS instructor class covers all aspects of medium/heavy truck tire service and also teaches attendees how to instruct a 300-level certified technician course in the field. The coursework consists of 18 modules, including wheel service and torque, single-piece and multi-piece rim demounting, mounting and inflation and more.

“In-person instruction has been a key component of TIA’s 400-Level instructor certification programs since 1997,” said Kevin Rohlwing, TIA senior vice president of training. “There are a lot of benefits associated with hands-on instruction and demonstrations, so we are excited to return to the field with in-person classes to continue building a network of certified instructors that improves tire safety in the shop and on the highway.”

Advertisement

Additional 400-Level CTS Instructor classes are scheduled as follows: 

  • April 19-22 – Youngstown, Ohio 
  • May 10-13 – Baltimore, Md. 
  • Sept. 20-23 – Youngstown, Ohio 
  • Oct. 11-14 – Louisville, Ky. 
  • Dec. 6-9 – Brooksville, Fla.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

News: Nokian Tyres Launches Sustainability Innovation Challenge

News: Bridgestone Recalls Certain Firestone Transforce Tires

News: Michelin Implements Price Increase Across Certain Tire Brands

News: Titan Enters Deal on New Kubota Branded Tires

Advertisement

on

TIA Announces CTS Instructor Courses for 2022

on

GRI Wins Silver at the 29th Annual Export Awards

on

Virginia Tire Looks to Female Staff to Address Labor Shortage

on

Yokohama Rubber Subsidiary Supports Thai Villages in Need
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Commercial Tires: Reducing Commercial Truck Fuel Costs Starts with Tire Care

Products: Lucas Oil Unveils New Tire Inflator

Tires: The Science Behind Tread Depth on Passenger Tires

Tires: Bridgestone Teases Touring, UHP Tires for 2022

TPMS: Hamaton Unveils U-Pro Hybrid NFC Sensor at SEMA Show 2021

Digital Edition

Current Pocast
play
Tire Industry Pros Share Their Top Motivators for Success

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Shandong Linglong Rubber Co.

Shandong Linglong Rubber Co.
Contact: Merry WangPhone: +86-535-824-2696Fax: +86-535-822-9244
1484 Medina Rd., Ste. 18, Medina OH 44256
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Mergers and Acquisitions Photo Mergers and Acquisitions Photo

News

U.S. AutoForce To Acquire Max Finkelstein Inc.
goodyear-executive-appt-1400 goodyear-executive-appt-1400

People

Goodyear Names Senior Director Of Investor Relations

Proud to Be an Independent Tire Dealer

Moore’s Tire Sales’ Bill Watkins Shares Keys to Quick Service
SRNA CFO Toby Beiner SRNA CFO Toby Beiner

People

SRNA Promotes Toby Beiner to Chief Financial Officer
Connect
Tire Review Magazine