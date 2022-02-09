TIA Announces CTS Instructor Courses for 2022

Click Here to Read More

TIA says the four-day certified CTS instructor class covers all aspects of medium/heavy truck tire service and also teaches attendees how to instruct a 300-level certified technician course in the field. The coursework consists of 18 modules, including wheel service and torque, single-piece and multi-piece rim demounting, mounting and inflation and more.

“In-person instruction has been a key component of TIA’s 400-Level instructor certification programs since 1997,” said Kevin Rohlwing, TIA senior vice president of training. “There are a lot of benefits associated with hands-on instruction and demonstrations, so we are excited to return to the field with in-person classes to continue building a network of certified instructors that improves tire safety in the shop and on the highway.”