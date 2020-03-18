TIA, Auto Associations Request Relief Due to Coronavirus

The Tire Industry Association (TIA) has joined other automotive associations in signing letters requesting urgent action to protect industry members in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The letter was cosigned by executives from the Automotive Oil Change Association (AOCA), the Independent Lubricant Manufacturers Association (ILMA), the Auto Care Association (ACA), the California Automotive Business Coalition (CalABC), the International Carwash Association (ICA), the Automotive Service Association (ASA), the California Autobody Association (CAA), the Independent Automotive Professionals Association (IAP) and TIA.

According to TIA, a letter sent to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy urged Congress and the Trump administration to:

TIA says a separate letter was sent to National Governors Association (NGA) Executive Director Bill McBride and cosigned by executives from the ASA, the ACA, the AOCA, the ILMA, the ICA, the Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS), the Service Station Dealers of America and Allied Trades (SSDA) and TIA. It urged governors to take immediate action to obtain an Economic Injury Disaster Loan Declaration for their states so that suffering small businesses can have access to Small Business Administration disaster support.

TIA Director of Government Relations Roy Littlefield IV said the association is very concerned with the impact the virus will have on the tire business and the greater economy.

“TIA represents small businesses that cannot switch their core functions to remote operation during this disaster,” he said. “Tire dealers are staying open under these conditions to especially service trucks, emergency vehicles and vehicles of medical personnel. Tires and tire dealers are essential to keeping the flow of supplies to stores and hospitals.”

