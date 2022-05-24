TIA Reorganizes Leadership Team

The Tire Industry Association has reorganized its leadership team in a move to create an organizational structure that will better serve TIA’s mission into the future, CEO Richard Gust has announced.

The changes include new titles and responsibilities for long-time TIA executives Sandra Martinez, who becomes chief operating officer; Kevin Rohlwing, who is now chief technical officer; and LaKisha Pindell, who has been named vice president of meetings and events. Martinez, Rohlwing and Pindell will report to Gust. The changes became effective May 1. Previously vice president of operations, Martinez is a 24-year veteran of TIA who has an in-depth understanding of all facets of the association’s operations, the company says. As COO, she will be responsible for overseeing day-to-day business operations, including finance and human resources, as well as ensuring the infrastructure is in place to achieve TIA’s strategic goals and deliver on its mission statement. In addition, she will have a direct responsibility to oversee policies and procedures needed to effectively drive sustainable growth and operational efficiency.

Rohlwing, who most recently served as TIA’s senior vice president of training, has spent 26 years developing and overseeing the association’s tire technician training programs. As CTO, he will be responsible for analyzing tire industry data and trends to ensure the content and direction of the association’s technical training programs, seminars, workshops and white papers are aligned with TIA’s strategic goals, the company says. In addition, he will be tasked with ensuring TIA’s industry positions are consistent with existing regulations, standards, guidelines and best practices, as well as defending those positions in regulatory proceedings and civil litigation when necessary. He also will create timelines for the development and deployment of technology services to maintain a member-focused outlook and ensure that technical resources meet the association’s short- and long-term goals, the company says.

