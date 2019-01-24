News/Commercial Tires
TIA Releases 2019 CTS Instructor 400 Training Tour Schedule

If you’re interested in becoming trained and certified as a commercial tire service instructor, the Tire Industry Association (TIA)  is offering training sessions at major cities across the United States. The 2019 Commercial Tire Service (CTS) Instructor 400 Training Tour will find its way to Denver, Baltimore, Louisville and Chicago. Each stop includes four-day classes that will cover all aspects of medium/heavy truck tire service and will teach all students how to instruct a 300 Level Certified Technician Course in the field.

The training tour schedule is as follows:

  • Denver, Colorado: March 12-15, April 30-May 3, October 22-25
  • Baltimore, Maryland: April 30May 3, August 69, November 19-22
  • Louisville, Kentucky: June 4 17, October 811
  • Chicago, Illinois: November 1215

Register Here.

The Certified CTS Program covers all aspects of commercial tire service including OSHA Standards, mounting/demounting, wheel installation and torque, road service, balance and repair. Students will physically mount and demount a tire, as well as install and remove a wheel assembly from the truck using impact and torque wrenches.

Classes begin at 1:00 p.m. on the first day. However, if you have less than two years of experience servicing truck tires, then you can sign up for the early session on Tuesday from 8:00 a.m. to noon. Within a week of registering, you will receive an email confirmation from TIA.

TIA has set up discounted rates at hotels in each city for class attendees. Please see registration forms for more details.

To register and receiver more information, including training facility addresses, please visit: www.tireindustry.org or contact Chris Hoogenboom at [email protected] or call 800.876.8372 x 106.