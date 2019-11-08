TIA Partners with TRMG to Spread Industry Best Practices

Kevin Rolhwing, senior vice president of training for TIA, and Adam Tillery of the Tread Rubber and Tire Repair Materials Manufacturers Group (TRMG) discuss the partnership between their organizations at TIA’s press conference at the 2019 SEMA Show.

The Tire Industry Association (TIA) announced a partnership at the 2019 SEMA Show with the Tread Rubber and Tire Repair Materials Manufacturers Group (TRMG) to include the TRMG retread and repair recommended practices on the TIA website, www.tireindustry.org.

The TRMG recommended practices will be located on TIA’s “Resources” page for TIA members and industry professionals to have easy access to retreading and repairing information from the industry’s leading authority.

TRMG membership is comprised of retread, repair and equipment manufacturers in North America. The recommended practices address a variety of subjects related to retreading and repairing and will be available for download to use in training or other educational pursuits.

“We are proud to partner with TRMG to bring their recommended practices to more people in the retread and repair industries,” said Brian Rigney, TIA president. “Their members have invested a lot of time and resources in developing these training and educational resources, so we are excited about broadening the potential market for this valuable information.”

TRMG has a total of 18 recommended practices, including the Industry Recommended Practices for Tire Retreading and Repairing in both English and Spanish. This information is intended for retread plants and commercial tire dealers that provide tire repair services.

“Part of our mission is to improve tire safety through training and education, so this partnership with TRMG is consistent with the long-term goals of TIA,” said Kevin Rohlwing, TIA senior vice president of training. “TIA’s retread members will now have instant access to a wide range of educational and training materials that they can use to improve their products and processes.”