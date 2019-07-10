TIA Announces Nominees for 2019 Board of Directors

The Tire Industry Association (TIA) has announced nominees for its 2019 board of directors.

Four individuals will be elected to serve on the TIA board for a three-year term. The voting period will end Sunday, Sept. 1.

Nominees include:

Russell Devens – McCarthy Tire Service (Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania)

Alan Greenwald – Pine Brook Tire (Pine Brooke, New Jersey)

Debra Hamlin – Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations (Nashville, Tennessee)

Marcus Jackson – International Tire Repair Solutions (Montreal, Canada)

Doug Kershaw – BKT USA, Inc. (Fairlawn, Ohio)

Lance Meyer – Myers Tire Supply (Akron, Ohio)

Jim Pangle – Fountain Tire (South Lethbridge, Canada)

Dwayne Ray – National Tire Distributors (Alberta, Canada)

Dean Schwartz – Lloyd’s Tire & Auto Care (Santa Cruz, California)

T.J. Trum – Pomp’s Tire Service Inc. (Kansas City, Kansas)

Michael Welch – Tirescanner.com (Miami, Florida)

Voting is open to all eligible TIA members in good standing. Online voting will open Monday, July 15. Election materials will be mailed to the primary contacts at all eligible TIA member companies. The results of the election will be announced in mid-September with the new board members taking office on Monday, Nov. 4 at TIA’s annual meeting during the Global Tire Expo in Las Vegas, Nevada.