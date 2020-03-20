Connect with us

TIA Seeking Nominations for Board of Directors

on

The Tire Industry Association (TIA) is seeking nominations for four board of director positions that will become open in November. 

Newly-elected board members will serve three-year terms and may be re-elected to serve two additional, three-year terms. Positions on the TIA board are open to individuals who fulfill the following requirements:

  • Employed by a TIA member company;
  • Member company must be in good standing for two consecutive years prior to election; and
  • Represents a manufacturer, tire dealer, wholesale distributor, supplier, recycler or retreader.

Any TIA member in good standing or an official representative of an industry association may recommend candidates to the Nominating Committee in accordance with the TIA bylaws. Self-nominations are also welcomed. 

Nominations should be submitted no later than May 4 at 5 p.m. EDT.

Newly-elected board members will be installed during the TIA Annual Membership Meeting on Nov. 2 in Las Vegas, prior to the start of the Global Tire Expo/SEMA Show.

A PDF version of the nomination form can be found here, and an online version of the form can be found here.

