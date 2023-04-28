 TIA Announces New ETS Class

TIA Announces New ETS Class

TIA will offer advanced earthmover tire service (ETS) training in May.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
The Tire Industry Association (TIA) training team announced it will be in the Youngstown, Ohio, area May 16-19 for its second Advanced Hands-on Earthmover Tire Service (ETS) class of the year.

Taught by TIA Director of Tire Service Matt White, the class features a day of classroom instruction and two days of hands-on training focusing on installation and safety, TIA said. The class will take place at Haltec Corp.’s headquarters in Leetonia, Ohio.

TIA said this training course is targeted at earthmover tire technicians and others wanting to enhance their knowledge of earthmover tire service. The 200-level Advanced (Basic) ETS class covers training using a service truck, hydraulic tools and a variety of equipment that can aid technicians in servicing tires. TIA says its goal for the class is to have the students leave with “comprehensive knowledge that can only come from a combination of formal and hands-on learning.”

Topics covered will include service truck operation; preventative maintenance training (service truck, crane, compressor, etc.); site preparation and equipment; hydraulic tool operation and maintenance; service one-, three- and five-piece (on machine and loose); wheel and rim fastening systems; and wheel inspection.

Students who successfully complete the four-day class and final exam will receive a certificate of completion.

TIA, Mohr To Hold Virtual Retail Tire Sales Class

TIA says the virtual retail tire sales class aims to drive dealership revenues.

By Christian Hinton
The Tire Industry Association (TIA) and partner Mohr Retail announced they are offering a virtual retail sales and service (vRSS) course starting in May focused on the development needs of retail tire sales associates to drive sales and increase customer loyalty.

According to TIA, the new course consists of three, two-hour virtual sessions on May 9, 16 and 23 that will focus on enhancing the skills and knowledge of tire shop sales personnel.

