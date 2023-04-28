TIA Announces New ETS Class

The Tire Industry Association (TIA) training team announced it will be in the Youngstown, Ohio, area May 16-19 for its second Advanced Hands-on Earthmover Tire Service (ETS) class of the year.

Taught by TIA Director of Tire Service Matt White, the class features a day of classroom instruction and two days of hands-on training focusing on installation and safety, TIA said. The class will take place at Haltec Corp.’s headquarters in Leetonia, Ohio.

TIA said this training course is targeted at earthmover tire technicians and others wanting to enhance their knowledge of earthmover tire service. The 200-level Advanced (Basic) ETS class covers training using a service truck, hydraulic tools and a variety of equipment that can aid technicians in servicing tires. TIA says its goal for the class is to have the students leave with “comprehensive knowledge that can only come from a combination of formal and hands-on learning.”

Topics covered will include service truck operation; preventative maintenance training (service truck, crane, compressor, etc.); site preparation and equipment; hydraulic tool operation and maintenance; service one-, three- and five-piece (on machine and loose); wheel and rim fastening systems; and wheel inspection.

Students who successfully complete the four-day class and final exam will receive a certificate of completion.