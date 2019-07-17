TIA Elects Purcell Tire’s Mason Hess as Board Secretary

The Tire Industry Association (TIA) has elected Mason Hess of Purcell Tire & Rubber Co., as board secretary, effective Nov. 4, 2019.

After serving as secretary in 2019-2020 and vice president in 2020-2021, Hess will assume the TIA presidency in Nov. 2021.

A third-generation tire professional, Hess currently serves as area manager for Purcell Tire and Service Center in Phoenix, Arizona. During his 20-year tire industry career, Hess has worked for both large and small tire dealerships as well as for a major tire manufacturer, Bridgestone Americas Inc. His career path includes serving as a warehouse laborer, technical advisor, vice president, area manager, manager and trainer. In these roles he has started numerous new service locations including commercial dealer facilities and mine site tire programs. In addition, he has managed directly and indirectly more than 100 service technicians and helped develop TIA’s Earthmover Tire Service (ETS) training and certification program.