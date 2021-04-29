Registration Open for TIA July Virtual Leadership Class

The Tire Industry Association (TIA) and MOHR Retail have opened registration for the next virtual Retail Tire Store Leadership (vRSTL) class, which starts July 3.

TIA says the vRTSL program is designed to help tire store managers develop the interpersonal and leadership skills needed to retain, engage and enhance their teams’ productivity and deliver exceptional performance and customer service. The course provides technology-based micro-learning, interactive, real-life, scenario-based modules and practical techniques drawn from national retail research.

The cost is $750 per student, including virtual facilitation, an online personalized DiSC survey and 90-day post-training micro-learning. The July class will be held in eight Zoom-based sessions, every Tuesday and Thursday during the month from 10 a.m. to noon.

The class is taught by Glen Nicholson, a former automotive service technician, tire store manager, district manager and past senior director of retail training for TBC Corp. Additional vRTSL classes will be offered in September and November 2021.

To register for the July vRTSL class, visit https://www.tireindustry.org/retail-tire-store-leadership-training.