Connect with us

News

Registration Open for TIA July Virtual Leadership Class

Tire Review Staff

on

The Tire Industry Association (TIA) and MOHR Retail have opened registration for the next virtual Retail Tire Store Leadership (vRSTL) class, which starts July 3. 

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

TIA says the vRTSL program is designed to help tire store managers develop the interpersonal and leadership skills needed to retain, engage and enhance their teams’ productivity and deliver exceptional performance and customer service. The course provides technology-based micro-learning, interactive, real-life, scenario-based modules and practical techniques drawn from national retail research.

The cost is $750 per student, including virtual facilitation, an online personalized DiSC survey and 90-day post-training micro-learning. The July class will be held in eight Zoom-based sessions, every Tuesday and Thursday during the month from 10 a.m. to noon.

The class is taught by Glen Nicholson, a former automotive service technician, tire store manager, district manager and past senior director of retail training for TBC Corp. Additional vRTSL classes will be offered in September and November 2021.

To register for the July vRTSL class, visit https://www.tireindustry.org/retail-tire-store-leadership-training.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: Hankook UHP Tires Chosen as OE on Porsche 718 Models

News: Goodyear Launches ‘From Garage to Glory’ Talent Search

News: KYB Receives Marketing Award from The Group

News: GT Radial is the Official Tire of 2021 Prospec Championship

Advertisement

on

Registration Open for TIA July Virtual Leadership Class

on

Bridgestone to Acquire Otraco International

on

GRI Opens New Rubber Collection Center in Sri Lanka

on

Toyo Tire U.S.A. Names New President, CEO
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

TPMS: Resolutions for New TPMS Goals

TPMS: Turning Off the TPMS Light

Passenger/Light Truck: H/T Light Truck Market: Versatility is Key

Underhood: Belt Alignment Measurement

News: Goodyear to Acquire Cooper Tire for Approx. $2.8B

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Atlas Copco Compressors Inc.

Atlas Copco Compressors Inc.
Phone: 803-817-7401Fax: 803-817-7411
1800 Overview Dr., Rock Hill SC 29730
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

TBC-Michelin-Erik-Olsen-Laurent-Bourrut TBC-Michelin-Erik-Olsen-Laurent-Bourrut

News

TBC CEO Olsen Steps Down, Former Michelin Exec. to Step In
Discount-Tire-Zebra-Technologies Discount-Tire-Zebra-Technologies

News

Discount Tire Techs Using New Mobile Tire Inspection Solution
Yokohama-Tire-Texas-DC-rendering Yokohama-Tire-Texas-DC-rendering

News

Yokohama Tire Opening New Dallas Distribution Center
Frank-Kneller-GB-Auto-Service-Tate-Boys Frank-Kneller-GB-Auto-Service-Tate-Boys

News

GB Auto Service Acquires Goodguys Tire & Auto Repair
Connect
Tire Review Magazine