TIA Hosts Online Silent Auction Nov. 4 to Benefit Government Affairs

Tire Industry Association

The Tire Industry Association (TIA) members have the chance to support the association’s government affairs efforts in Washington by participating in a one-day, online silent auction Nov. 4.

The auction, which will take place the day prior to the opening of the Global Tire Expo/SEMA Show in Las Vegas, features unique memorabilia and artwork.

Online bidding already has begun and is open to TIA members and non-members. Bidding concludes at 7:00 p.m. EDT, Nov. 4. View auction items here.

TIA members and others can view auction items and register to bid by clicking here.

“We hope our members who are not at TIA’s pre-show events will participate in this unique fundraiser, with all proceeds benefiting our efforts in Washington,” said Roy Littlefield IV, TIA director of government affairs.

In addition to its efforts in tire training and tire safety, TIA’s mission is to represent all aspects of the tire industry at both the state and federal levels of government. TIA takes leadership positions on legislative matters that could impact its member’s bottom line including taxes, general business and employment issues, right to repair laws, health care reform and other tire-related issues. For questions concerning the online auction, contact [email protected].