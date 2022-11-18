fbpx
Connect with us

People

TIA Names Roy Littlefield IV Government Affairs VP

Advertisement
Christian Hinton

on

The Tire Industry Association (TIA) promoted Roy Littlefield IV to vice president of government affairs, he previously was director of government affairs for the past eight years.

Advertisement

“Littlefield has acquired the business acumen, industry knowledge and leadership experience to lead the TIA Government Affairs office into the future,” TIA CEO Richard “Dick” Gust said, in announcing the promotion.

In his new role, TIA said Littlefield will be responsible for developing, leading and executing TIA’s legislative strategy. This includes monitoring and assessing proposed legislation, emerging issues and trends at the federal, state, local and provincial levels of government to determine where legislative and regulatory action is advisable. He also will respond to inquiries on policy issues, comment on pending legislation and develop and disseminate TIA legislative position statements that advance tire industry goals and objectives.

Advertisement

Littlefield additionally will develop relationships with third-party advocates to help shape legislative activity and expand strategic relationships with federal and state legislators and their staff.

Littlefield will also serve as an advisor to the TIA staff and the TIA board of directors on all matters of legislative consequence.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

People: CMA Adds John Lynch as Regional Sales Manager

People: Erik Olsen, Past TBC Corp. President & CEO, Dies

People: Kumho Tire Appoints New Chief Executive Officer

People: TIA Membership Elects Four Board Members

Advertisement

on

TIA Names Roy Littlefield IV Government Affairs VP

on

Continental Names New Head of U.S. Replacement Truck Tires

on

Toyo Tire Promotes Mike Snyder, Kenny Frederick

on

Bartec USA Expands Field Service Team with Adrian Fiondella
Connect with us

Trending Now

TPMS: TPMS Relearns Using the Trigger System

Service: ABS Diagnostics: Mechanical Problems and Testing

Service: Tips for Servicing Tires with Rim Guards

Service: Understanding New R1234yf Refrigerant￼

Tires: Michelin Launches Defender 2 Tires for CUVs and Passenger Cars

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

VMAC

VMAC
Contact: Lurene HainesPhone: 250-740-3200Fax: 250-740-3201
1333 Kipp Rd., Nanaimo BC V9X 1R3
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

People

Continental Names New Head of U.S. Replacement Truck Tires
Connect
Tire Review Magazine