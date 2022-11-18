TIA Names Roy Littlefield IV Government Affairs VP

The Tire Industry Association (TIA) promoted Roy Littlefield IV to vice president of government affairs, he previously was director of government affairs for the past eight years.

“Littlefield has acquired the business acumen, industry knowledge and leadership experience to lead the TIA Government Affairs office into the future,” TIA CEO Richard “Dick” Gust said, in announcing the promotion.

In his new role, TIA said Littlefield will be responsible for developing, leading and executing TIA’s legislative strategy. This includes monitoring and assessing proposed legislation, emerging issues and trends at the federal, state, local and provincial levels of government to determine where legislative and regulatory action is advisable. He also will respond to inquiries on policy issues, comment on pending legislation and develop and disseminate TIA legislative position statements that advance tire industry goals and objectives.