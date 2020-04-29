TIA, GfK to Hold Webinar on Coronavirus, Tire Industry

The Tire Industry Association (TIA) is joining with market research firm GfK US to offer a webinar about how the coronavirus is impacting tire dealers and the tire industry.

“What the Data Shows: How COVID-19 is Impacting the U.S. Retail Tire Industry,” will take place Wednesday, May 6, at 2 p.m. EDT. To register, go to https://insights.gfk.com/covid-19-gfk-tia-tires-webinar.

GfK says it will share timely data from its point of sale (POS) retail panel, which provides a near-real-time window into the effects of the crisis at the cash registers of tire dealers across the country.

Topics to be discussed include the impact on tire sell-out, the effect on tire pricing, how different tire segments are faring, and trends for Tier 1 brands.

GfK participants include Neil Portnoy, managing director, POS tracking (tires U.S.), and Dave Stevens, vice president, POS tracking, (tires U.S.). Dave Zielasko, TIA vice president of marketing and communication, will moderate the session.