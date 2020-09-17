TIA Elects Five New Board Members

The Tire Industry Association (TIA) has elected five members to its board of directors. Four will serve three-year terms and the fifth will serve a two-year term filling the vacancy created when Jim Pangle of Fountain Tire was elected secretary of the board earlier this year.

The new directors will take office Tuesday, Oct. 27, during the annual membership meeting held via Zoom. They will join an additional 13 directors to make up the association’s 18-member board.

The directors elected to three-year terms are:

Scott Weeden – Barnwell House of Tires, Central Islip, N.Y.

Weeden is acting vice president of sales for Barnwell House of Tires. In his 22 years in the trucking industry, he has managed and run his own freight company and managed the New York City market for a commercial tire manufacturer. In his current role, he developed a team of 22 sales reps through training and education, increasing revenue by 60%. Weeden hopes his service on the TIA board furthers the continued development of ways to keep tire technicians, drivers and pedestrians safe on and off the road.

Brad Feeney – TBC Corp., Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

Feeney is director of commercial programs for TBC Corp., where he oversees the company’s off-highway program. Over the course of his 13 years at TBC, he has designed and launched several new products, redesigned and implemented a new Hyperion corporation consolidation tool and supervised a large inventory control project. Feeney is passionate about environmental sustainability, attracting new talent and the future technologies of the tire industry. He sees service on the TIA board as a positive way to have a voice to affect change within the industry.